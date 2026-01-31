- Home
Megastar Chiranjeevi, riding high on his recent blockbuster, is reportedly planning to launch his own podcast with daughter Sushmita Konidela. Fans can expect him to share insights, experiences, and stories from his 40-year career.
A Blockbuster That Reaffirmed Stardom
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu emerged as a massive Tollywood blockbuster, reaffirming his box-office dominance. The collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi struck gold, collecting over ₹350 crore worldwide. Fans especially praised Chiranjeevi’s refreshing look and energetic performance, making the film a landmark success in his illustrious career.
New Projects on the Horizon
Riding high on this success, Chiranjeevi is now preparing for his next set of projects. His upcoming film will be directed by Bobby, promising a full-fledged mass entertainer. While fans eagerly await details about this movie, another exciting announcement involving the megastar has caught everyone’s attention.
Chiranjeevi’s Podcast Plan
According to reports, Chiranjeevi is planning to launch his own podcast, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Tollywood. Through this platform, he is expected to share memorable experiences, life lessons, and insights from his remarkable 40-year-long journey in the film industry.
Sushmita Konidela’s Vision
The podcast is reportedly being planned by director BVS Ravi, with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela actively involved in the project. Sushmita believes that her father’s experiences can inspire fans and guide aspiring actors and filmmakers, making the initiative both meaningful and educational.
A Historic First for Tollywood
If the podcast materializes, Chiranjeevi will become the first Telugu film hero to start such a venture, setting a new trend in the industry. He also revealed that discussions are underway for a documentary on his life, while his film with Bobby continues to generate strong buzz.
