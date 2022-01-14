Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly

Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently surprised fans when she announced her engagement with beau Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker. Now, let us know what her ex, Brian Austin Green thinks about it?

Yesterday, on Jaunray 13, we saw an Instagram post where Megan Fox announced that she is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker. MGK has been a popular rapper and singer dating Megan since July 2020.



Since then, both the Jennifer’s Body actress and the rapper have shared some PDA-filled pictures with romantic Insta captions with their fans and followers. Megan Fox and Colson Baker also made some red carpet appearances in some eye-popping outfits that became the talk of the town.



Megan Fox is now set to walk down the aisle once again with her beau. But this is not the first time she will be saying 'I Do'; she was first married to Brian Austin Green and after ten years of their marriage, they parted ways in 2019.



Both Megan and Brian Austin Green have three sons with Megan: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5, and currently, they are co-parenting their kids. And when the news of Megan's engagement was out, the ex-husband Brian Austin Green was not at all surprised.



The insider said Brian Austin Green was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming. He is also happy for the couple." The insider said that Megan has no bad blood, and both are on the same page with their kids' upbringing. Also Read: Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

