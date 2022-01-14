  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently surprised fans when she announced her engagement with beau Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker. Now, let us know what her ex, Brian Austin Green thinks about it?

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    Yesterday, on Jaunray 13, we saw an Instagram post where Megan Fox announced that she is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker. MGK has been a popular rapper and singer dating Megan since July 2020.
     

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    Since then, both the Jennifer’s Body actress and the rapper have shared some PDA-filled pictures with romantic Insta captions with their fans and followers. Megan Fox and Colson Baker also made some red carpet appearances in some eye-popping outfits that became the talk of the town.
     

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    Megan Fox is now set to walk down the aisle once again with her beau. But this is not the first time she will be saying 'I Do'; she was first married to Brian Austin Green and after ten years of their marriage, they parted ways in 2019.
     

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    Both Megan and Brian Austin Green have three sons with Megan: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5, and currently, they are co-parenting their kids. And when the news of Megan's engagement was out, the ex-husband Brian Austin Green was not at all surprised. 
     

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    The insider said Brian Austin Green was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming. He is also happy for the couple." The insider said that Megan has no bad blood, and both are on the same page with their kids' upbringing. Also Read: Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out
     

    Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Transformers actress' engagement with Machine Gun Kelly RCB

    Green is also allegedly dating another woman and he is very much happy. He recently celebrated his one-year 'dating' anniversary with his girlfriend. Sharna Burgess. On their first anniversary, they wrote in a post on Instagram, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky." Also Read: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the stylish couple

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue drb

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case? drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Did Sushmita Sen adopt a baby boy? Actress reveals the truth drb

    Did Sushmita Sen adopt a baby boy? Actress reveals the truth

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress, in talks with AAP-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress, in talks with AAP

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    Google Meet rolls out live translated captions feature know All about it gcw

    Google Meet rolls out live translated captions feature; Know all about it

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag-dnm

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag

    Omicron significantly less severe than other COVID strains says CDC report gcw

    Omicron significantly less severe than other COVID strains, says CDC report

    Recent Videos

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon