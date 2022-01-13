Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the stylish couple

Let us check out seven hot-hot pictures of the most stylish couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, that will give you major fashion goals



Hollywood actress Megan Fox and American rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) announced their engagement with a romantic video on social media. In the video, Colson Baker got down on one knee to propose to Megan Fox to the engagement ring.



Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked affair rumours in 2020. Later, after a few months, they went ahead and Instagram official with their relationship. Since then, their social media pages have been filled with PDA images with romantic Insta captions.



Megan Fox and Colson Baker stayed as the most talked-about couples every time they made a red carpet appearance. Both were seen at 2021 VMAs and won the 'sexiest couple' award.



Sharing an engagement video, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic."

She then added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood."

In an interview with The Washington Post, Megan, who is 35, said that she met the 31-year-old rapper was 'the one' from the time they met on the sets of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

Reacting to the post shared by Megan's engagement, Kim Kardashian congratulated saying, "So happy for u guys!!!". Machine Gun Kelly's pal, singer Travis Barker too, commented with some red heart emojis.



(Photo: Megan Fox/ Instagram)