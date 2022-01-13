  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the stylish couple

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Let us check out seven hot-hot pictures of the most stylish couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, that will give you major fashion goals 
     

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Hollywood actress Megan Fox and American rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) announced their engagement with a romantic video on social media. In the video,  Colson Baker got down on one knee to propose to Megan Fox to the engagement ring. 
     

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked affair rumours in 2020. Later, after a few months, they went ahead and Instagram official with their relationship. Since then, their social media pages have been filled with PDA images with romantic Insta captions.
     

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Megan Fox and Colson Baker stayed as the most talked-about couples every time they made a red carpet appearance. Both were seen at 2021 VMAs and won the 'sexiest couple' award. 
     

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Sharing an engagement video, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic."  Meta: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox go topless for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS (9 hot pictures)

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    She then added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood." 

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    In an interview with The Washington Post, Megan, who is 35, said that she met the 31-year-old rapper was 'the one' from the time they met on the sets of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Meta: Megan Fox's sexy lingerie pictures are too hot to handle, Check out

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    Reacting to the post shared by Megan's engagement, Kim Kardashian congratulated saying, "So happy for u guys!!!". Machine Gun Kelly's pal, singer Travis Barker too, commented with some red heart emojis.
     

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engaged: 7 'hot, sexy' pictures of the style couple RCB

    (Photo: Megan Fox/ Instagram)

    Avril Lavigne also congrats the newly engaged couple, "You two are truly the perfect “pear” congratulations on your engagement! Xx." Whitney Cummings wrote, "Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding." 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree RCB

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing drb

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora drb

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar new selfiee partner here is how karan johar reacted to it drb

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Recent Stories

    22 year old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway gcw

    22-year-old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway

    India reports 247417 fresh COVID cases positivity rate touches 13 per cent Omicron tally stands at 5488 gcw

    India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

    Here how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral RCB

    Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chairman S Somanath on the two major launches in 2022

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chief on the 2 major launches this year

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    Was Salman Khan rude with Aamir Khan? Latter reveals his experience

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon