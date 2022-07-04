Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar; know his net worth, salary and more

Esha Gupta shares some beach fashion goals while on vacation with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, wearing bikini and stylish dresses. Here's some interesting info about Esha's beau

Since last week Actress Esha Gupta posted clips from her beach getaway with her lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, on Instagram.

The celebrity recently flew to Miami to enjoy some time in the sun, swimming in the ocean, watching the sunsets, and spending time with her companion. And it is dreamlike.

Esha's fan base is constantly expanding, and she currently has a whopping 8.6 million followers on Instagram alone. Fans continuously look forward to her lovely postings. She has, however, frequently received teasing for her striking appearance.



Who is Manuel Campos Guallar?

Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar was born on February 11 in Spain. He has a Bachelors’ Degree in Law and Finance and Masters’ Degree in Business Administration. He also earned his degree from the American University of Chicago.

Spanish private investment company Mabel Capital is owned by Manuel Campos Guallar. Mabel Capital focuses on real estate, hospitality, and private equity. Madrid, Ibiza, Marbella, London, Miami, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia are all places where Mable Capital is present and holds holdings. He runs Mabel Capital as CEO. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal joined Manuel Campos Guallar's business as a partner.



According to reports, The Mabel Hotel has Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pau Gasol are partners with Manuel Campos and Abel Matutes. Manuel Campos Guallar's net worth allegedly ranges from $1,000,000 to $5,000,000.