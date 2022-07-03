Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday

When it comes to fitness, Disha is undoubtedly the most committed person you will ever meet. She works out for an hour each day.

Disha Patani is unquestionably one of the most physically fit actresses working today. She has always been adamant about sticking to her exercise schedule and views it as essential to her day.



Regarding fitness, Disha is, without a doubt, the most committed person you will ever meet. She works out for an hour each day. Despite the fact that today is a Sunday, Disha posted on her social media accounts about her most recent gym success. Taking to the caption, she wrote “Just another day in the life…”. (Video)

Disha Patani has undoubtedly impressed us with her workout regimen before. A few days ago, she posted another workout video where the diva was seen executing an entire action sequence with the assistance of her trainer Raakesh Yadhav.

As Disha enters the gym, we can see her getting teased in the video. She then engages in combat with her trainer, displaying her high kicks and punches. Disha casually walked over Rakesh (who is shown playing a part) after the fight. "Just another day at the gym," she said as the post's caption.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is a constant source of motivation for fitness fanatics. In addition to her on-screen talents, the actress is most recognised for maintaining a strict fitness regimen and a flawlessly toned physique. She once posted a video on Instagram where she was seen expertly lifting weights. Indeed, she offers a wealth of knowledge. Also Read: Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)