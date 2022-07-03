Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    When it comes to fitness, Disha is undoubtedly the most committed person you will ever meet. She works out for an hour each day.

    Disha Patani is unquestionably one of the most physically fit actresses working today. She has always been adamant about sticking to her exercise schedule and views it as essential to her day. 
     

    Regarding fitness, Disha is, without a doubt, the most committed person you will ever meet. She works out for an hour each day. Despite the fact that today is a Sunday, Disha posted on her social media accounts about her most recent gym success. Taking to the caption, she wrote “Just another day in the life…”. (Video)

    Disha Patani has undoubtedly impressed us with her workout regimen before. A few days ago, she posted another workout video where the diva was seen executing an entire action sequence with the assistance of her trainer Raakesh Yadhav. 

    As Disha enters the gym, we can see her getting teased in the video. She then engages in combat with her trainer, displaying her high kicks and punches. Disha casually walked over Rakesh (who is shown playing a part) after the fight. "Just another day at the gym," she said as the post's caption.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani is a constant source of motivation for fitness fanatics. In addition to her on-screen talents, the actress is most recognised for maintaining a strict fitness regimen and a flawlessly toned physique. She once posted a video on Instagram where she was seen expertly lifting weights. Indeed, she offers a wealth of knowledge. Also Read: Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)

    Disha Patani has several movies in the works, including Yodha from Dharma Productions, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also appear in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Also Read: HOT Bikini Pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY body on the beach of Pacific Ocean

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Vikram Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Womens Championship-ayh

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

    Recent Stories

    football Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell snt

    Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here - adt

    KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho-ayh

    Liverpool confirms signing of Fabio Carvalho

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon