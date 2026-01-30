Mardaani Franchise Budget Breakdown: Which Film Cost the Most? Check Here
Mardaani 3 Release: With Mardaani 3 hitting theatres and drawing strong early reactions, attention has shifted to the franchise’s rising scale. Here’s a clear look at how the budgets of Mardaani, Mardaani 2 and Mardaani 3 compare
Mardaani (2014) – A Modest Beginning
The first Mardaani was made on a controlled budget of around Rs 21 crore. Despite its limited scale, the film delivered solid action and storytelling, eventually earning about Rs 59.55 crore at the box office and laying a strong foundation for the franchise.
Mardaani 2 (2019) – A Slight Step Up
Mardaani 2 saw a moderate increase in investment, with a budget of approximately Rs 27 crore. The sequel focused on a darker tone and intense villain, helping it collect around Rs 67.12 crore worldwide, proving the franchise’s growing pull.
Mardaani 3 (2026) – The Costliest Chapter
Mardaani 3 is easily the most expensive film in the series, mounted on a budget of nearly Rs 75 crore. With a bigger canvas, enhanced action set-pieces and higher production values, it costs more than the first two films combined.
Among all three films, Mardaani 3 has clearly cost the most money, marking a major jump in scale for Rani Mukerji’s iconic cop franchise under the Yash Raj Films banner.
