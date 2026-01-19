Speaking of the Mardaani franchise, its first film, Mardaani, was released in 2014. Made on a budget of 21 crores, the film did business of 59.55 crores. Its director was Pradeep Sarkar. Meanwhile, Mardaani 2 was released in 2019. The writer-director of this crime thriller was Gopi Puthran. It earned 67.12 crores and had a budget of 27 crores.