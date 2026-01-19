- Home
Mardaani 3: It's been the talk of the town. The trailer is still trending on social media, with viewers constantly commenting. Amidst this, we're sharing details about the film's budget, runtime, and other updates of Rani Mukherji's Movie
Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. It has been made under the Yash Raj Films banner. Its producer is Aditya Chopra. This is the third film in the Mardaani franchise.
What is the runtime of Mardaani 3?
The latest update on Rani Mukerji's much-awaited franchise, Mardaani 3, is out. It's being reported that the film has received clearance from the Censor Board. Its runtime is 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 36 seconds. The first part was 1 hour, 53 minutes long, while the second part was 1 hour, 43 minutes long.
What is the budget of Mardaani 3?
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is a crime-action-thriller film. According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of 75 crores. How much Rani was paid for her role in the film has not yet been revealed.
When will Mardaani 3 be released?
In Yash Raj Films' Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji is returning once again as supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film was initially supposed to be released on February 27, but now it will be released on January 30.
Mardaani 3 is the longest film in the Mardaani franchise
Let us tell you that Mardaani 3 is the longest film in the Mardaani franchise, with a length of 2 hours and 10 minutes. For context, Mardaani's runtime was 1 hour and 53 minutes, while Mardaani 2 was 1 hour and 43 minutes long.
About the Mardaani franchise
Speaking of the Mardaani franchise, its first film, Mardaani, was released in 2014. Made on a budget of 21 crores, the film did business of 59.55 crores. Its director was Pradeep Sarkar. Meanwhile, Mardaani 2 was released in 2019. The writer-director of this crime thriller was Gopi Puthran. It earned 67.12 crores and had a budget of 27 crores.
