- Home
- Entertainment
- Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops: High-Octane Action, Dark Crime and Rani Mukerji at Her Best
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops: High-Octane Action, Dark Crime and Rani Mukerji at Her Best
The trailer for Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 was released on Monday. The trailer is enough to give anyone goosebumps. Rani is once again returning in the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
Rani Mukerji has completed 30 years in the film industry. On this occasion, the trailer for her upcoming film Mardaani 3 was revealed. The 3.16-minute trailer is chilling. Rani's fierce look is seen in the trailer.
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
The trailer begins by showing a playing child being kidnapped. It's then revealed that young girls are disappearing from the city. Shivani Shivaji Roy is called in to solve this case.
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
The Mardaani 3 trailer further shows that during the investigation, it's found that 93 girls have been kidnapped in three months. 'Amma' is behind all these crimes. What Amma does with the abducted girls is kept a secret in the trailer.
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
There's a dialogue in the trailer: 'The cut I get from the signal, a part of it also goes to you cops. You never got it? Every uniform has a price. Some sell it for 5 thousand, for others, the zeros just increase.'
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
Rani Mukerji's dialogue in the trailer is: 'Are you done? Now listen carefully... There might be those who sell their uniform, but it's your bad luck you messed with one who doesn't take a cut from people like you, she cuts people like you down.'
Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops
Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Mardaani 3's producer is Aditya Chopra. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Indraneil Bhattacharya, Siddharth Seeba, and Mallika Prasad in lead roles. The movie will be released on January 30.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.