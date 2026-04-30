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Mandakini’s Untold Story: Rumoured Dawood Link, Exit From Films, Marriage to a Monk
Bollywood actress Mandakini is renowned for her scandalous dating life and films. Her relationship with mafia don Dawood Ibrahim was one of the 1990s' most controversial. The actress denied knowing Ibrahim, but the issue hurt her career.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim first gained traction in the early 1990s.
Mandakini, a Bollywood actress, is well-known for both her films and her controversial dating life. In the 1990s, she was linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, which became one of the decade's most contentious issues.
Despite the actress's denial of any ties to Ibrahim, the scandal affected her career. Let us review what actually occurred.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
Rumours of a relationship between Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim first gained traction in the early 1990s, when the underworld’s alleged influence over Bollywood was a major concern for law enforcement agencies. The speculation intensified after the two were reportedly spotted together at a cricket match in Sharjah. Their photos from the stadium went viral and were widely circulated in the media.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
What followed was a series of other allegations. According to a report by Bollywood Shaadis, it was the don himself who had requested Raj Kapoor to cast Mandakini in a film. Not just this, another report went on to claim that the actress was married to Dawood and even had a kid with him.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
Mandakini, who rose to prominence with Ram Teri Ganga Maili, quickly had her career eclipsed by the scandal. Industry sources at the time indicated that her suspected relationship with Dawood Ibrahim affected her career prospects. Her film appearances gradually dwindled over the 1990s, and she finally left mainstream filmmaking.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
Mandakini quickly denied any romantic relationship with Dawood Ibrahim. In an interview with Mid-Day, she indicated that she had only met him in social situations and dismissed the dating claims as unfounded. "I don't want people to associate me with Dawood or remember that horrible occurrence. That's all in the past. I'm sorry that the media continues to exploit my name and make it as contentious as possible. "I clarified my position at that time," she had remarked, as reported by
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
The actress also highlighted how her family helped her overcome the incident, saying, "They helped me forget things that were quite troubling at the time. The full credit belongs to my family. I was quite distressed at the time since events had occurred far too quickly for me to process. I grew used to it and learned to deal with that pressure."
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim
It should be recalled that the issue erupted at a time when Dawood Ibrahim was also suspected of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai explosions. It was also thought that he wielded enormous power in the film business. Several other celebrities and filmmakers were also questioned by police about possible ties to the underworld.
Mandakini and her husband
Mandakini thereafter pursued a spiritual path, becoming a Dalai Lama disciple. She married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk. The actress once spoke out about her marriage, saying, "My husband was a monk for the majority of his life before we married. He is a Dalai Lama devotee who has consistently supported the Tibetan cause. It's not that I'm intentionally aiming to be good in order to return to making films. "I am still at home with my children."
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