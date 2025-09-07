Image Credit : instagarm

Fondly known as the "Megastar" of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty is more than just a respected name in acting; he is also one of the best examples of making money and investment. With an acting career of over 40 years and over 400 films to his credit, it is a fortune that bespeaks both his showbiz stardom and astute business sense. In 2025, Mammootty's approximate net worth is estimated to be around ₹340 crore, making him one of the richest actors in the South Indian film industry.