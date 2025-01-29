Malavika Mohanan to star opposite Mohanlal in their NEXT film; read details

Malavika Mohanan, a busy actress in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, is set to star opposite a veteran actor in her next film.

Master actress Malavika Mohanan

Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan made her Tamil debut in Rajinikanth's Petta. She acted opposite Sasikumar in that film and was paired with Thalapathy Vijay in her next film, Master, which became a blockbuster hit.

Pan-Indian actress Malavika

Following Master, Malavika garnered praise for her role as a tribal woman in Pa. Ranjith's Thangalaan. She has become a pan-Indian actress, working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Currently, she is filming Sardar 2, directed by P.S. Mithran.

Malavika's next film

In Telugu, she stars opposite Prabhas in Raja Saab. Now, Malavika has landed a major Malayalam film opposite superstar Mohanlal. This marks their first collaboration.

Malavika Mohanan with Mohanlal

The film, titled Hridayapurvam, is directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Filming begins on February 10th. This project elevates Malavika's status as a top heroine in Malayalam cinema.

