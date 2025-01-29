Malavika Mohanan to star opposite Mohanlal in their NEXT film; read details

Malavika Mohanan, a busy actress in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, is set to star opposite a veteran actor in her next film.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

Master actress Malavika Mohanan

Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan made her Tamil debut in Rajinikanth's Petta. She acted opposite Sasikumar in that film and was paired with Thalapathy Vijay in her next film, Master, which became a blockbuster hit.

article_image2

Pan-Indian actress Malavika

Following Master, Malavika garnered praise for her role as a tribal woman in Pa. Ranjith's Thangalaan. She has become a pan-Indian actress, working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Currently, she is filming Sardar 2, directed by P.S. Mithran. Also read: Lotus Pond Beauty - Malavika Mohanan's Photos!

article_image3

Malavika's next film

In Telugu, she stars opposite Prabhas in Raja Saab. Now, Malavika has landed a major Malayalam film opposite superstar Mohanlal. This marks their first collaboration.

article_image4

Malavika Mohanan with Mohanlal

The film, titled Hridayapurvam, is directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Filming begins on February 10th. This project elevates Malavika's status as a top heroine in Malayalam cinema. Also read: Mesmerizing Mascara Look - Malavika Mohanan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews, box-office failure

Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman ATG

'Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman

WATCH Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral

Why WWE Monday Night RAW has taken the coveted No.1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list snt

Why WWE Monday Night RAW has taken the coveted No.1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list

Recent Stories

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind RBA

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together NTI

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience' shk

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon