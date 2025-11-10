- Home
Malaika appears in rapper Honey Singh's latest music video, Chillgum, which was released on November 8, 2025. Malaika is seen in the video wearing a sparkly outfit; however, her dance movements were not well-received by netizens.
Malaika Arora, the 'Chaiya Chaiya' girl, wowed the nation with her talents when she danced atop a speeding train with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dil Se. Since then, she has been making headlines for her dancing talents and has appeared in numerous hit songs, including "Munni Badnaam Hui," "Anarkali Disco Chali," and, most recently, "Thamma" for "Posin Baby" opposite Rashmika Mandanna.
Malaika Arora, renowned for her hourglass figure and sensual moves, consistently wows her admirers with her new dance routines.
To everyone's astonishment, Malaika Arora has disappointed many on social media with her appearance in singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new music video, "Chillgum," off his current album, "51 Glorious Days."
The complete song was released on Saturday evening, and since then, netizens have been criticising Malaika for her emotional outbursts and subpar dance routines.
Malaika can be seen in the song wearing a thigh-high slit costume, exposing her legs, and even twerking with her tongue out. Her sexy emotions did not go down well, as netizens labelled her gestures as 'vulgar'.
Some people observed that the motions were desperate and cringe-worthy, rather than seductive and appealing. Many people even pointed out that Malaika is over 50 and has a son, therefore it does not fit her.
Malaika Arora, who typically has her age on her side, has failed to cause a stir on the internet. A user commented, "It's because she can't do it properly, and that's why it seems vulgar. The same thing happened with Tripti in the Mere Mehboob song. First, these choreographers come up with the most sleazy, in-your-face sexual/vulgar moves, and then if an actress can't pull it off (because let's be real, not everyone can dance great), they get shamed online."
Another said, "The problem is that it isn't even sexy or attractive. It's just vulgar. You can mostly get away with frisky behaviour and performances if you know how to make it actually look good. Just take a look at old projects Malaika was in compared to this one."
Amidst all this criticism, actress Mahhi Vij has come out in support of Malaika. Commenting on the music video's teaser, she called Malaika the “Hottest Woman, Seeti.”