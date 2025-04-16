Malaika Arora spotted outside gym, flaunts her super toned physique [PHOTOS]
Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym, flaunting her toned physique in gym wear. Her photos are going viral on social media.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 02:19 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Our own
Fitness freak Malaika Arora was seen outside the gym in her gym wear.
27

Malaika Arora wore a sleeveless t-shirt and white shorts, carrying a bottle.
37

51-year-old Malaika Arora flaunted her toned and fit body in gym wear, seen busy on her mobile.
47

Malaika Arora is very conscious about her fitness and does regular workouts and yoga.
57

Malaika Arora regularly shares fitness videos and photos with her fans on Instagram.
67

Malaika Arora is known for her item dance numbers in films.
77

Malaika Arora has substantial property and earns well through fashion events, photoshoots, and judging dance reality shows.
