Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to ..'

Malaika Arora’s recent cryptic Instagram posts, including motivational quotes and playful relationship hints, have left fans speculating about her personal life and current relationship status.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

Malaika Arora has been fueling speculation with her recent cryptic Instagram posts. The actress shared a motivational quote that reads, “Push yourself to get up and keep moving even on the toughest days.” Fans continue to wonder about her personal life as she drops hints through her stories.

 

article_image2

Previously, Malaika shared a quirky post featuring Snoopy and Charlie Brown, accompanied by a quote saying, "I don’t have time to worry about who doesn’t like me. I’m too busy loving the people who love me." This also sparked curiosity among her followers.

.

article_image3

Adding to the intrigue, Malaika had earlier posted a playful update about her relationship status, offering options like "In a relationship" and "Single" with a cheeky “Hehehe” chosen. This followed rumors surrounding her and Arjun Kapoor's recent separation, leaving fans guessing about their current status.

 

article_image4

Despite the breakup, Arjun has remained supportive, especially during Malaika’s difficult time after her father's passing. The former couple maintained a cordial relationship, with Arjun attending the funeral and offering comfort. Malaika has also been seen with a mystery man, fueling rumors about her new relationship

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai, UP RBA

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra after ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides RBA

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon