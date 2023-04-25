Malaika Arora on her duck walk; diva gives kickass reply to trolls says, "If I have a tight b**t ...." (VIDEO)

Malaika Arora is an absolute badass. She understands how to respond to trolls well. Malaika humorously threw it back to those talked about her 'duck walk' during her stand-up comedy.

Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood's sexiest divas. She is stunning and fantastic. Nobody can rock as hard as she does. Even at 49, she is one of the fittest divas who can outrun any adolescent. She's too cool for school while yet looking HAWT.



A lot of it is due to devotion. She goes to the gym on a daily basis since she takes her fitness very seriously. But it is her 'duck walk' that has made her renowned.

Malaika Arora is constantly trolled for her walking style, which has earned her the moniker "duck walk." The diva, on the other hand, has a witty response.

Malaika Arora covered a lot of ground during her maiden stand-up comedy performance. She laughed about everything, from her age gap with Arjun Kapoor to her separation from Arbaaz Khan.

She also talked about being trolled for her walk, and it was amusing when she stated she could walk like a duck because she had a 'tight b**t where she can serve a seven-course feast'. "If I have a tight b**t where I can serve a seven-course meal, why shouldn't I walk like a duck?" she added. In fact, because I don't care a d**k, I can walk like a duck, cat, or cheetah." Didn't we say she was a real badass?

Malaika formerly married Arbaaz Khan, whom she divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz continue co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan and are occasionally spotted together in Mumbai.



Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019, when they began chatting about each other in interviews and on social media, and even appeared for paparazzi together.

