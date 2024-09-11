Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora net worth: Check out actress' assets, income, cars and more

    Discover the fascinating life of Malaika Arora, from her early days to her current success. Explore her net worth, luxurious car collection, and beautiful Mumbai home. Click to delve into the world of this Bollywood icon!

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Actress Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora’s father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday afternoon. The area around the house saw heavy police deployment, ensuring privacy and order during the sensitive time. An ambulance was also stationed outside the building.

    Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood actress and television personality, has not yet made any public statement regarding this heartbreaking incident. The family is said to be in a state of deep shock and mourning as they await further information from the authorities.

    article_image2

    Malaika Arora early life

    Malaika Arora was born in Thane, Mumbai, on October 23, 1973. Her parents split when she was a small child, thus she grew up with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Her aunt was the principal of Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur, where she attended. She attended Jai Hind College as well, but her professional job prevented her from finishing her degree.

     

    article_image3

    Malaika Arora net worth

    Malaika Arora is estimated to have a net worth of INR 99 crore, according to seveal media reports. She earns money from a variety of sources. She is one of India's most well-known reality TV judges. She is said to charge between Rs 90 lakh and 1.5 crore for item songs and between Rs 6 and 8 lakh for each episode of a reality TV program. She runs a chic yoga studio and hosts her own talk show. She even has a lot of brand endorsements, which raise her total net worth.

    article_image4

    Malaika Arora car collection

    For those who enjoy cars, her garage is a sanctuary. The actress is the owner of several expensive vehicles, including a BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature costing Rs 1.42 crore, an Audi Q7 starting at Rs 83.30 lakh and going up to Rs 90.78 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta, and a Range Rover Autobiography LWB for Rs 3.28 crore.

    article_image5

    Malaika Arora own beautiful house

    Malaika Arora is the owner of a chic four-bedroom flat in Bandra, the centre of Mumbai. The condo, completed in blue and white hues, is priced at Rs 14.5 crore. Following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, she moved into the flat and is presently living with her dog, Casper.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches ATG

    BREAKING: Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video) RKK

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

    Recent Stories

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop NTI

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her? RKK

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her?

    911 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack ATG

    9/11 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks NTI

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks

    Karnataka govt warns of Rs 500 penalty on vehicles without HSRP number plates after September 15 vkp

    Karnataka govt warns of Rs 500 penalty on vehicles without HSRP number plates after September 15

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon