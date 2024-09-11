Malaika Arora net worth: Check out actress' assets, income, cars and more

Discover the fascinating life of Malaika Arora, from her early days to her current success. Explore her net worth, luxurious car collection, and beautiful Mumbai home. Click to delve into the world of this Bollywood icon!

Actress Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora’s father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday afternoon. The area around the house saw heavy police deployment, ensuring privacy and order during the sensitive time. An ambulance was also stationed outside the building. Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood actress and television personality, has not yet made any public statement regarding this heartbreaking incident. The family is said to be in a state of deep shock and mourning as they await further information from the authorities.

Malaika Arora early life Malaika Arora was born in Thane, Mumbai, on October 23, 1973. Her parents split when she was a small child, thus she grew up with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Her aunt was the principal of Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur, where she attended. She attended Jai Hind College as well, but her professional job prevented her from finishing her degree.





Malaika Arora net worth Malaika Arora is estimated to have a net worth of INR 99 crore, according to seveal media reports. She earns money from a variety of sources. She is one of India's most well-known reality TV judges. She is said to charge between Rs 90 lakh and 1.5 crore for item songs and between Rs 6 and 8 lakh for each episode of a reality TV program. She runs a chic yoga studio and hosts her own talk show. She even has a lot of brand endorsements, which raise her total net worth.

Malaika Arora car collection For those who enjoy cars, her garage is a sanctuary. The actress is the owner of several expensive vehicles, including a BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature costing Rs 1.42 crore, an Audi Q7 starting at Rs 83.30 lakh and going up to Rs 90.78 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta, and a Range Rover Autobiography LWB for Rs 3.28 crore.

Malaika Arora own beautiful house Malaika Arora is the owner of a chic four-bedroom flat in Bandra, the centre of Mumbai. The condo, completed in blue and white hues, is priced at Rs 14.5 crore. Following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, she moved into the flat and is presently living with her dog, Casper.

