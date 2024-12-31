Malaika Arora calls 2024 'difficult year' following breakup with Arjun Kapoor, loss of father Anil Arora

Malaika Arora faced two significant life changes this year: the loss of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She calls 2024 "a difficult year."

Malaika Arora recently spoke about what she learned in 2024, including the necessity of trusting yourself more after her split with Arjun Kapoor. In a social media message, the actress reminisced on her struggles and progress in the last year.

Malaika agreed with a post noting that 2024 has been a year of self-discovery and empowerment, teaching her to rely on her strength and trust her intuition. Arora visited Instagram on Monday to reshare a statement on her 2024 journey. The email arrived only days after she replied to her ex, Arjun Kapoor,'s public statement about being "single."

The message stated,“I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is what really matters. There are things I still can’t understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened."

For those who may not be aware, Malaika Arora had two huge life events this year: the death of her father, Anil Arora, and the breakup of her seven-year romance with Arjun Kapoor.

On September 11, Malaika's father, Anil Arora, sadly died by suicide after falling from the sixth storey of a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, confirmed rumours of his breakup with long-time girlfriend Malaika during a public event around Diwali, saying, "I am single," while promoting his film. The two started dating in 2018, a year after Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan. Their romance ended just before Malaika lost her stepfather. Despite the split, Arjun supported her throughout this difficult period.

