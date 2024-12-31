Malaika Arora calls 2024 'difficult year' following breakup with Arjun Kapoor, loss of father Anil Arora

Malaika Arora faced two significant life changes this year: the loss of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She calls 2024 "a difficult year."

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Malaika Arora recently spoke about what she learned in 2024, including the necessity of trusting yourself more after her split with Arjun Kapoor. In a social media message, the actress reminisced on her struggles and progress in the last year.

article_image2

Malaika agreed with a post noting that 2024 has been a year of self-discovery and empowerment, teaching her to rely on her strength and trust her intuition. Arora visited Instagram on Monday to reshare a statement on her 2024 journey. The email arrived only days after she replied to her ex, Arjun Kapoor,'s public statement about being "single."

article_image3

The message stated,“I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is what really matters. There are things I still can’t understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened."

article_image4

For those who may not be aware, Malaika Arora had two huge life events this year: the death of her father, Anil Arora, and the breakup of her seven-year romance with Arjun Kapoor.

article_image5

On September 11, Malaika's father, Anil Arora, sadly died by suicide after falling from the sixth storey of a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai.

article_image6

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, confirmed rumours of his breakup with long-time girlfriend Malaika during a public event around Diwali, saying, "I am single," while promoting his film. The two started dating in 2018, a year after Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan. Their romance ended just before Malaika lost her stepfather. Despite the split, Arjun supported her throughout this difficult period. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH] NTI

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on ATG

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon gets trolled for posting porn video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology RBA

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon TROLLED for posting po*n video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024 NTI

Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon