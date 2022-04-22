Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's age gap: Diva talks about dating 'younger men', breakup, divorce and more

    In the latest interview, Malaika Arora talked about how society views women's relations with younger men through a sexist prism. After opening up about their relationship, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor received a lot of backlashes.

    Malaika Arora has been open and honest about her personal life and relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, Malaika spoke about life after divorce and how dating a younger man is forbidden in our community. Malaika and Arjun are twelve years apart in age.
     

    Malaika said to HELLO! India magazine that having a life after a breakup or divorce is "extremely crucial for women." While it's not unusual to see older men dating younger women, the view of the relationship shifts when the tables are turned, according to Malaika, who calls this a "misogynist approach." "There's a sexist perspective to female interactions," she remarked. A woman dating a male is sometimes seen as sacrilege.

    She described herself as a strong lady who strives to improve herself every day in order to become stronger, fitter, and happier. "I'm a reflection of my mother because I embrace her courage and grit and unconsciously replicate her life. She always encouraged me to live life on my own terms and to be self-sufficient "Malaika said.

    Arjun had previously spoken up about social media trolls who frequently make negative comments about their relationship. "People have views because they love having opinions," Arjun told Janice Sequeira on a recent edition of Social Media Star. Also Read: Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

    We adore chatting in India, and we've all turned into jananis. "When will they be married, they don't look well together, do you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking," we all want to talk about." Also Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks

