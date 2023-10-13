Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahira Khan shines in yellow as she drops pictures from her Mehndi ceremony

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently got married to entrepreneur Salim Karim and today, she dropped in pictures from her Mehndi ceremony.

    article_image1

    On Thursday, the 'Raees' actress took to her Instagram to share beautiful images from her Mehndi ceremony. 

    article_image2

    Mahira Khan was dressed in a stunning yellow saree with a matching blouse, a pair of jutties, and bangles as accessories to complement her outfit. 

    article_image3

    In one, she was seen in all smiles flaunting her mehendi design and posing with her friends and relatives.

    article_image4

    Sharing the pictures on social media she wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me…Pray for you every day, K."

    article_image5

    Mahira Khan’s wedding with Salim Karim had an intimate ceremony on October 01, 2023, at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic vma

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic

    Cricket Musical special ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown; here's a list of artists osf

    Musical special ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown; here's a list of artists

    Bigg Boss 17 Tiger star Salman Khan fees will SHOCK you read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tiger star Salman Khan’s fees will SHOCK you; read details

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan matchRKK

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting rkn

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Talaguppa-Hubli railway route demarcation, check passing districts vkp

    Karnataka: Talaguppa-Hubli railway route demarcation, check passing districts

    Haunted or not? 7 signs to determine paranormal activity in your home RBA

    Haunted or not? 7 signs to determine paranormal activity in your home

    Varanasi to Jerusalem: 7 temple towns across the World ATG EAI

    Varanasi to Jerusalem: 7 temple towns across the World

    Navratri 2023 Lotus to Betel Leaf 7 auspicious plants for festival gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: Lotus to Betel Leaf; 7 auspicious plants for festival

    You serious We're fighting Nazis Former Israel PM defends Gaza power cut in heated interview (WATCH) snt

    'You serious? We're fighting Nazis': Former Israel PM defends Gaza power cut in heated interview (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon