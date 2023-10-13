Mahira Khan shines in yellow as she drops pictures from her Mehndi ceremony

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently got married to entrepreneur Salim Karim and today, she dropped in pictures from her Mehndi ceremony.

On Thursday, the 'Raees' actress took to her Instagram to share beautiful images from her Mehndi ceremony.

Mahira Khan was dressed in a stunning yellow saree with a matching blouse, a pair of jutties, and bangles as accessories to complement her outfit.

In one, she was seen in all smiles flaunting her mehendi design and posing with her friends and relatives.

Sharing the pictures on social media she wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me…Pray for you every day, K."

Mahira Khan’s wedding with Salim Karim had an intimate ceremony on October 01, 2023, at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.