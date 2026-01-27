Mahhi Vij Starts Fresh With New House, Mini Cooper Post Jay Bhanushali Divorce
Jay Bhanushali's ex-wife Mahhi: TV actress Mahhi Vij recently announced her divorce from husband Jay Bhanushali. Now, she has bought a new house and car. Mahhi has been away from the screen for some time.
Image Credit : mahhi vij instagram
Mini Cooper
Mahhi has bought a new luxury car. As per her daughter's wish, she has welcomed the year 2026 in style. She bought a new BMW Mini Cooper and shared the photos on Instagram.
Expensive Car
This BMW Mini Cooper S Convertible is quite expensive. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹58.50 lakh. The on-road price can be around ₹67-70 lakh depending on the city.
This was her daughter's wish
Her daughter Tara wanted this car at age 4. Mahhi shared, 'When she was 4, she saw a Mini Cooper and said, 'Mom, I want this car.' I couldn't buy it then, wondering if it was necessary.'
This is a message full of love
'There's no age for dreams and no price for wishes. Today I can afford it. It's not just luxury, but her wish. It's a mother's message that her dreams matter,' she posted.
14 years of marriage
Mahhi ended her 14-year marriage. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had a love marriage. After buying the car, she went for a ride with Jay, their daughter Tara, and their adopted kids.
