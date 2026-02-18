Mahesh Babu Upcoming Films: Varanasi and 4 Other Films Are On The Line; Check Here
Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy with `Varanasi', is getting some surprising news regarding his next films. It is said that five production houses are in the queue. The lineup is going to be strong
Varanasi is the most expensive movie in India
Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for the movie `Varanasi`. This is a global film being made by director Rajamouli. This movie is being made in international standards and to reach the international market. Priyanka Chopra is playing the heroine. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a negative role. KS Narayana is producing it under the banner of Sridurga Arts. This movie is being made with a budget of approximately Rs. 1400 crores. This is the most expensive movie in India at present.
Mahesh Babu becomes a global star with 'Varanasi'
This film is going to change Mahesh Babu's career. It is going to make him a global star. It is special that Mahesh, who has not done a single pan India movie till now, is doing a global range movie at the same time. Jakkanna says that they are planning to release this film in a way that has never been seen before. They are going to do marketing at the same level. They are targeting collections of more than three thousand crores and are planning towards that. Mahesh, the film industry and fans are waiting for this film.
Mahesh Babu's next movies lineup
'Varanasi` is set to release worldwide on April 7 next year. The film is still more than a year away from release. But the queue to make a film with Mahesh Babu is already growing. Production houses are queuing up to make movies with Mahesh. Mythri Movie Makers is in the first line. After the movie with Rajamouli, Next is trying hard to make a movie under their banner. Sun Pictures and Hombale Films are also in the queue. Along with these, two other Hindi production houses are also planning a movie with Mahesh Babu. It is reported that these banners are already in the process of pitching stories.
Mahesh's movie with Sandeep Reddy?
However, it is reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be in the front row among the directors who will do the next films with Mahesh Babu. He has a good rapport with Mahesh Babu. Mahesh was supposed to do the movie `Animal`. But it did not get set. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said in several interviews that he will meet Mahesh soon with another story. If everything works out, there is a chance of a movie with Sandeep. Along with these, Kollywood, Bollywood and other Telugu directors are also preparing stories for Mahesh.
Mahesh's decision will be made only after the release of 'Varanasi'
It is reported that all this is now in the primary discussion stage. Currently, Mahesh is busy shooting for `Varanasi`. It is reported that he is listening to stories when he gets time, and has not taken any decision yet, and that he is likely to decide who to work with only after the release of `Varanasi`, depending on its results. But several big production houses are ready to give advances.
