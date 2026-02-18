However, it is reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be in the front row among the directors who will do the next films with Mahesh Babu. He has a good rapport with Mahesh Babu. Mahesh was supposed to do the movie `Animal`. But it did not get set. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said in several interviews that he will meet Mahesh soon with another story. If everything works out, there is a chance of a movie with Sandeep. Along with these, Kollywood, Bollywood and other Telugu directors are also preparing stories for Mahesh.

Mahesh's decision will be made only after the release of 'Varanasi'

It is reported that all this is now in the primary discussion stage. Currently, Mahesh is busy shooting for `Varanasi`. It is reported that he is listening to stories when he gets time, and has not taken any decision yet, and that he is likely to decide who to work with only after the release of `Varanasi`, depending on its results. But several big production houses are ready to give advances.