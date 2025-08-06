Image Credit : Social Media

Official Statement Urges Fans to Ignore Unverified News

Taking to social media, the film’s team issued a firm statement: “Stay away from rumors. We are hearing a lot of discussions about 'Mahavatar Narsimha' coming on OTT soon. But let us make it clear that our film is currently available only in theaters worldwide. We have not yet decided on any OTT platform.” They urged viewers to follow only the film’s official handles for updates, adding, “Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive.”

With strong word-of-mouth and continuing box office momentum, Mahavatara Narasimha shows no signs of slowing down.