Image Credit : Social Media

Swapna Dutt is an unconventional force in Tollywood, having carved her own path based on narrative conception, a certain passion for cinema, and a rare ability to back meaningful films that have a huge impact. As the producer and co-founder of Swapna Cinema, her productions have been constantly delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. From period dramas to really touching love stories, her movies have come to define certain elements of Indian cinema.

Shedding light on 7 iconic films that testify to Swapna Dutt's brilliance as a producer: