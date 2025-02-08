Lucky Ali to marry 4th time? Here's what singer has to say

Lucky Ali sang some of his most famous songs at the 2025 Kathakar event in Delhi and shared some previously unknown experiences.

Lucky Ali, who sang O Sanam and Kyon Chalti Hai Pawan, captivates hearts across generations. Though his music puts him in the spotlight, the 66-year-old enjoys a life apart from entertainment. The artist revealed his personal life at the 18th Kathakar International Storyteller Festival at Delhi's Sunder Nursery on February 1. He suggested a fourth marriage during the celebration.

Ali sang his classic songs and shared personal stories at Kathakar 2025. For his next goal, the 66-year-old singer said, "Dream hai ki main shaadi karunga phir se (My dream is to get married again)!" Many speculated about Ali's fourth marriage after this disclosure.

Lucky Ali's personal life is as intriguing as his music career. According to rumours, the singer married Meghan Jane McCleary, an Australian, in 1996. The two met while producing Ali's Sunoh album. Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah were their children. A few years later, they split.

The Ek Pal Ka Jeena singer married Persian Anahita, who converted to Islam and became Inaya, in 2000. Ryan and Sara are their children. Ali divorced soon after his second marriage.

The singer married actress, presenter, and bassist Kate Elizabeth Hallam, former Miss England, in her third marriage. They fell in love after meeting on a movie set. The couple married in court in 2010. Dani is the son of the 25-year age difference couple. The couple split in 2017.

The 66-year-old musician told TOI that his prior spouses knew about his marriage issues in an earlier interview. He stated, “Some are suited for one marriage. One marriage doesn't fit me. I relocate frequently. My spirit is liberated. Feel lonely. Cannot cheat. When tempted, what happens? Better to marry. Tell your wife the truth and adore her."

