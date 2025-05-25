- Home
Brahmastra 2 to Love & War: Alia Bhatt's star-studded lineup of 5 upcoming blockbusters
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to rule the big screen with a powerful lineup of films. Let’s take a look at her five most awaited releases.
| Published : May 25 2025, 10:31 AM
1 Min read
14
Image Credit : Social Media
Brahmastra: Part 2
Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra Part 2' is going to release soon. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen along with Alia Bhatt in this film.
24
Image Credit : Social Media
Chamunda
According to media reports, Alia Bhatt is going to appear in the film 'Chamunda'.
34
Image Credit : Social Media
Love & War
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in lead roles in the film 'Love & War'.
44
Image Credit : Social Media
Inshallah
Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Inshallah'.
