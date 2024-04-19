Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dhanush to Vijay Sethupath to Kamal Haasan; celebs spotted at polling booths

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here are our favourite celebs who voted in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 this morning. The first phase of seven-phase voting began on April 19, Friday.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    April 19 marked the start of the 18th Lok Sabha elections in 21 states. Tamil Nadu's high-stakes election saw many popular celebrities cast their ballots. 

    Sadhguru, a spiritual teacher and yoga master, used his official social media page to publish photos from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He stood behind the computerised voting machine and even posed with the election ink after casting his ballot.

    Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife, Aarthi, arrived at their polling booth to cast their votes.

    Dhanush, who has recently made headlines for his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, went to the polls this morning. After casting his ballot, the actor smiled at the camera, flashing ink on his finger.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at his booth and cast his ballot, which was widely captured on social media. Admirers surrounded him as he exited the polling station.

    When he arrived to vote, Kamal Haasan was surrounded by a sea of admirers in Chennai this morning. For the uninformed, his political organisation Makkal Needhi Maiam is not fighting in the Lok Sabha Elections this year.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar arrived early at his polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. He cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    The Merry Christmas star's photos at the voting booth have gone viral. Vijay was seen standing in queue with other people and even chatting with a few supporters as he patiently waited for his turn.

    Director Sundar C, with his wife Kushboo, was spotted posing at the polling booth for some pictures.

    Trisha, dressed in a yellow kurta, was spotted in a voting booth with her mother. After she voted, Trisha posed for the cameras.

