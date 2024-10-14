Leaked video of actress Oviya goes viral, her BOLD response sparks controversy

A private video allegedly featuring Oviya has gone viral on social media. Screenshots of the video are circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

A private video allegedly featuring Kollywood actress Oviya has gone viral on social media. Screenshots of the video are circulating on X. The tattoo on the woman's shoulder in the video resembles Oviya's tattoo.

The hashtag #OviyaLeaked is trending on X. Oviya's response to the video on her Instagram post has gone viral.

Oviya responded to the viral video with an Instagram photo post. "Many are asking for the video link, can't you watch it live at your home?" Oviya questioned.

When asked about people's comments on the video, she said, "Let them say whatever they want." When asked if the video was hers, she replied, "Let it be a mystery." To those who asked for a longer version, she said, "Next time."

Oviya Helen, a Thrissur-based actress, began her career in the Malayalam film industry. She debuted in the 2007 Malayalam film Kangaru, starring Prithviraj. She later acted in various Tamil films.

Oviya gained fame through Bigg Boss Tamil's first season. She became close with fellow contestant Aarav. When Aarav distanced himself, Oviya jumping into the Bigg Boss house pool caused controversy. She later left the show.

