    Leaked video of actress Oviya goes viral, her BOLD response sparks controversy

    A private video allegedly featuring Oviya has gone viral on social media. Screenshots of the video are circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Kollywood actress Oviya

    A private video allegedly featuring Kollywood actress Oviya has gone viral on social media. Screenshots of the video are circulating on X. The tattoo on the woman's shoulder in the video resembles Oviya's tattoo.

    Oviya

    The hashtag #OviyaLeaked is trending on X. Oviya's response to the video on her Instagram post has gone viral.

    Actress Oviya

    Oviya responded to the viral video with an Instagram photo post. "Many are asking for the video link, can't you watch it live at your home?" Oviya questioned.

    Oviya Private Video Leak

    When asked about people's comments on the video, she said, "Let them say whatever they want." When asked if the video was hers, she replied, "Let it be a mystery." To those who asked for a longer version, she said, "Next time."

    Oviya Helen, a Thrissur-based actress, began her career in the Malayalam film industry. She debuted in the 2007 Malayalam film Kangaru, starring Prithviraj. She later acted in various Tamil films.

    Kollywood actress Oviya

    Oviya gained fame through Bigg Boss Tamil's first season. She became close with fellow contestant Aarav. When Aarav distanced himself, Oviya jumping into the Bigg Boss house pool caused controversy. She later left the show.

    Oviya

    A private video allegedly of Oviya, who acted in the Kannada film Kirataka, has been leaked. Oviya, a Tamil film actress, gained immense popularity after participating in Bigg Boss.

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar cries over Avinash Mishra's words; Shehzada compares him to Asim Riaz

    Tinnu Anand REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal health scare; Here's what he said

    Elvish Yadav REACTS to trolling after appearing in video with Natasa Stankovic [WATCH]

    'How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar cries over Avinash Mishra's words; Shehzada compares him to Asim Riaz

    Tinnu Anand REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal health scare; Here's what he said

    Do you know THIS superstar forced Rekha to kiss for 5 minutes?

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro's 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    Israel announces names of 4 IDF soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on military base near Binyamina

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

