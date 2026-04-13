When it comes to Filmfare Awards, Asha Bhosle scores higher than her elder sister Lata. Asha won the Best Playback Singer award 7 times for hits like 'Garibon Ki Suno' (Das Lakh, 1966), 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' (Shikar, 1968), 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aja' (Caravan, 1971), 'Dum Maro Dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971), 'Hone Lagi Hai Raat' (Naina, 1973), 'Chain Se Humko Kabhi' (Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, 1974), and 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don, 1978). Besides these, she also got a Special Award for 'Rangeela' (1995) and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar won the Filmfare for Best Playback Singer 4 times for songs like 'Aaja Re Pardesi' (Madhumati, 1959), 'Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil' (Bees Saal Baad, 1963), 'Tumhi Mere Mandir, Tumhi Meri Pooja' (Khandan, 1966), and 'Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage' (Jeene Ki Raah, 1970). She also received a Special Award for 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' (1994), a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, and a special Golden Trophy in 2004 to mark 50 years of Filmfare.