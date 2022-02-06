  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar, known as Melody Queen of India—has been lauded with numerous awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, won the hearts of millions for generations through her mystic voice. Lata Mangeshkar sang songs in more than 36 languages in her career spanning almost nine decades, and she was awarded India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. Previously Lata got Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career RCB

    PM Narendra Modi felicitates legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during "Sherahta Bharat" Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon for completing 50 years of song and tribute to Indian Soldiers at Race course, Mahalaxmi on Januray 27, 2014 in Mumbai.

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career RCB

    Sachin Tendulkar with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence for the first time after they were awarded the Bharat Ratna, on March 9, 2014 in Mumbai.

    Indian classical flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia honors Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar the 1st Sathkalaratna Puraskar on February 14, 2014 in Mumbai, India.

    Indian classical flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia honors Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar the 1st Sathkalaratna Puraskar on February 14, 2014 in Mumbai, India.

    SInger LATA MANGESHKAR AND SONU NIGAM ARRIVE FOR THE 'LIVE' SHOW FOR CITY'S FM RADIO CHANNEL AT BANDRA.

    SInger LATA MANGESHKAR AND SONU NIGAM ARRIVE FOR THE 'LIVE' SHOW FOR CITY'S FM RADIO CHANNEL AT BANDRA.  

    Bollywood actress Vyjayanthimala and Lata Mangeshkar during the 'Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2017' in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Vyjayanthimala and Lata Mangeshkar during the 'Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2017' in Mumbai.

    SInger Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the 'Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2017' in Mumbai.

    SInger Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the 'Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award 2017' in Mumbai.

    Lata Mangeshkar and RSS Chief Ram Bhagwat during the 75th Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award at Shanmukhanand Hall, King Circle on April 24, 2017 in Mumbai.

    Lata Mangeshkar and RSS Chief Ram Bhagwat during the 75th Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award at Shanmukhanand Hall, King Circle on April 24, 2017 in Mumbai.

    The 1st Hridaynath Award was presented to Lata Mangeskar by Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra at Shanmukhanada Hall,Sion on Wednesday in Mumbai.

    The 1st Hridaynath Award was presented to Lata Mangeskar by Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra at Shanmukhanada Hall,Sion on Wednesday in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Rekha and Lata Mangeshkar shares a lighter moment at the felicitation Function at SNDT.

    Bollywood actress Rekha and Lata Mangeshkar shares a lighter moment at the felicitation Function at SNDT.  

    Lata Mangeskar and Bal Thackeray during Master Dinanath Mangeshkar memorial award at Shanmukhananda Hall at Sion on April 24, 2012 in Mumbai.

    Lata Mangeskar and Bal Thackeray during Master Dinanath Mangeshkar memorial award at Shanmukhananda Hall at Sion on April 24, 2012 in Mumbai.

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career RCB

    Indian Bollywood singers Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar (R) present for the Hridaynath Mangeshkar award, wherein Lata Mangeshkar gave away the award to her sister Asha Bhosale in a ceremony held at Tilak Vidyalaya. 

