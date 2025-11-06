- Home
Just a day before the Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi once again dropped his so-called 'hydrogen bomb' in Delhi. He released a photo of a beautiful young woman, claiming she stole votes for the BJP in Haryana. Here's the identity of that woman.
Rahul Gandhi's bomb
Just before the Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi dropped his 'hydrogen bomb' in Delhi. He showed a photo of a beautiful woman, claiming she stole votes for the BJP in Haryana. Her picture was used with 22 different names like Sweety and Shweta on the voter list. After that, this beautiful woman became a topic of discussion all over the country.
Rahul's announcement
Rahul Gandhi had already revealed that this woman is a Brazilian model. He said a Brazilian model's photo was used with 22 names on the voter list. After his announcement, a storm of discussion about the woman erupted on social media. The news even reached Brazil, and Rahul's mystery woman finally spoke out.
The woman's identity
The woman's name is Larissa Bonesi. She is from Brazil and works as a model, social media influencer, and hairstylist. Larissa has spoken out about the buzz around her name and photo in India. She has clearly stated that she has no connection to Indian politics. However, the question of other connections remains unanswered.
Larissa said
Larissa said, 'This is crazy! I have no link to Indian politics. My photo was bought from a stock image site; I don't know how it was used. I've never been to India. I'm a Brazilian digital influencer and I love Indians.' She confirmed the photo is hers but stated she has no connection to the elections.
Larissa's romance with Aryan!
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's name is also involved. Bollywood rumors suggest Aryan is dating Larissa. However, her fans claim the woman in Rahul's photo and the model are not the same. The buzz around Larissa's name has now reached Brazil.