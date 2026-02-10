Sunny Deol has added another major project to his upcoming lineup with Lahore 1947 now officially scheduled for theatrical release on 13 August 2026. The announcement was made by Aamir Khan Productions through social media, highlighting a historic collaboration between Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi.

The release timing is considered strategically strong as it falls just ahead of Independence Day, giving the film the advantage of a four-day extended weekend. Sunny Deol has previously witnessed massive success during the same festive window with Gadar 2 in 2023, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of his career. Trade analysts expect Lahore 1947 to benefit from the patriotic and emotional theme typically associated with such holiday releases.

However, early reports suggest the film might face competition from other major projects aiming for the same release period. Despite potential clashes, industry insiders believe Sunny Deol’s strong mass appeal and the film’s subject matter could generate significant audience interest.