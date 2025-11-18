Image Credit : nayanthara instagram

Nayanthara is Kollywood's Lady Superstar. As she ages, she's getting even more glamorous. Even after marriage and two kids, her beauty hasn't faded. She keeps getting opportunities and doubling her salary. She's earning a lot from movies, businesses, and brand endorsements.

Nayanthara's earnings are no joke. It seems she earns twice as much as other actresses. She reportedly charges between 10 to 15 crores per film, depending on the movie. On top of that, she earns a hefty amount from brand ads. Her salary for a recent ad has become a hot topic.

Nayanthara recently starred in an ad for Tata Sky. It's said she was paid up to 5 crore rupees for this ad, which is about 50 seconds long. Everyone is shocked to hear this. People are wondering why there's so much demand for Nayanthara and why everyone is chasing after her.

Usually, an actress's popularity starts to decline after 30. By 40, many actresses disappear. Some start playing character roles. But a few actresses like Nayanthara maintain their fitness and beauty, continuing to shine in lead roles.