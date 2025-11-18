- Home
As actress Nayanthara celebrates her 41st birthday today, let's take a look at her salary and net worth in this article.
Nayanthara Net Worth
Nayanthara is Kollywood's Lady Superstar. As she ages, she's getting even more glamorous. Even after marriage and two kids, her beauty hasn't faded. She keeps getting opportunities and doubling her salary. She's earning a lot from movies, businesses, and brand endorsements.
Nayanthara's earnings are no joke. It seems she earns twice as much as other actresses. She reportedly charges between 10 to 15 crores per film, depending on the movie. On top of that, she earns a hefty amount from brand ads. Her salary for a recent ad has become a hot topic.
Nayanthara recently starred in an ad for Tata Sky. It's said she was paid up to 5 crore rupees for this ad, which is about 50 seconds long. Everyone is shocked to hear this. People are wondering why there's so much demand for Nayanthara and why everyone is chasing after her.
Usually, an actress's popularity starts to decline after 30. By 40, many actresses disappear. Some start playing character roles. But a few actresses like Nayanthara maintain their fitness and beauty, continuing to shine in lead roles.
How much salary does she get?
Nayanthara is currently acting in a Tamil film. Along with this, she is also doing a film in Malayalam. She is busy shooting for these two films. Besides these, she is also acting in Kannada Rock Star Yash's movie. Usually, Nayanthara charges 10 crores per film. But for the movie 'Toxic', she reportedly asked for a huge amount. It's said she plays Yash's sister in this film. She apparently asked for 20 crores to play this role. This has led to talk that actress Nayanthara has doubled her salary.
Even with age, Nayanthara's market value hasn't dropped a bit. Producers are lining up for her. They are waiting for her dates. In South Indian cinema, Nayanthara is at the forefront of actresses who have such high demand even at this age. After her, actresses like Trisha and Samantha are also in this league.
From Host to Lady Superstar
Nayanthara shines as the Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry. A Malayali, she started her career as a regular TV host there and then made her cinema debut. She rose quickly with a series of hits. Actress Nayanthara, who has shared the screen with all the top stars, also earned the title of South India's Lady Superstar.
After debuting in Tamil opposite Sarathkumar, Nayanthara went on to act with almost all top heroes except Kamal Haasan, including Ajith, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Vishal, Simbu, and Suriya. In Telugu, she danced with actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, NTR, and Prabhas. The film that was a turning point for her as an actress in both Tamil and Telugu was 'Chandramukhi'.
Nayanthara has a habit. No matter how big the star she acts with, no matter the film, no matter how big the project, she just won't attend promotions. It's not clear if it's a sentiment or an ego thing like 'Why should I go?', but it's noteworthy that she attends promotions for very few, unavoidable films.
Nayanthara's love failure story
No matter how high she rose as a star, Nayanthara's personal life has had many controversies. While acting in the movie 'Vallavan', she fell in love with Simbu. Her romance with Simbu went as far as marriage plans but then stopped. They broke up for some reason. After that, Nayanthara focused on films and later fell in love with the already married Prabhu Deva. That love didn't work out either.
Thirdly, Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan. After being in a relationship for about five years with director Vignesh Shivan, who is younger than her, they got married. They are married and have two children via surrogacy. Nayanthara has acted in 75 films so far. She currently has half a dozen films in hand. Even after marriage, her market value hasn't dropped at all.
Net Worth
Nayanthara, known as the Lady Superstar of South India, later made her mark in Bollywood as well. After starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan', she is now busy in the South Indian film industry. Besides that, Nayanthara also has several businesses. It seems she has invested in some companies in Dubai. She lives a luxurious life with her earnings. She holds the record for being the only actress to own a private jet. She owns luxury bungalows. Notably, her house in Poes Garden is said to be worth over 100 crores. Nayanthara's net worth is reported to be around 250 crores.