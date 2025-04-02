user
user icon

Netizens slammed Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao for copying Burqa City, called her 'Shameless'

Kiran Rao has been making headlines for copy content in her recent global sensation film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Let's see what happened.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Controversy Surrounds Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated film Laapataa Ladies has now got into a plagiarism controversy. Netizens have accused the director for copying the storyline from the Arabic short film Burqa City, sparking heated debates online between the fan pages. The allegations have cast a shadow over the film's success and its recognition at prestigious awards.

article_image2

Similarities Between the Films Highlighted

Social media users have pointed out striking similarities between Laapataa Ladies and Burqa City. Both films revolve around the theme of mistaken identity involving veiled women, with Laapataa Ladies replacing burqas with bridal veils. Viral clips comparing scenes from the two films have fueled the accusations, leading to widespread criticism of Kiran Rao's creative choices.

ALSO READ: Here's why Aamir Khan initially REJECTED Dangal


article_image3

Netizens React Strongly

The backlash has been brutal, with many calling Kiran Rao "shameless" for allegedly copying the Arabic film. Some users expressed disappointment that Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry to the Oscars despite the plagiarism claims. Others defended the film, arguing that remakes and adaptations are common in global cinema.

article_image4

Impact on Kiran Rao's Reputation

While Laapataa Ladies is celebrated as one of the best films for its storytelling and social commentary, the plagiarism allegations have raised questions about originality in Bollywood. Kiran Rao has yet to respond to the claims, leaving fans and critics divided over the film's authenticity and artistic merit.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Net Worth: Know earnings, cars, house and more of star

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kunal Kamra defamation case: Mumbai banker cuts short vacation after police summons audience members ddr

Kunal Kamra defamation case: Mumbai banker cuts short vacation after police summons audience members

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know ATG

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene' ddr

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene'

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on ATG

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here NTI

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here

Recent Stories

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Easy Mango Pickle Recipe for Navratri Fasting iwh

Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Recent Videos

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Video Icon
Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Video Icon