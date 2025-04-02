Netizens slammed Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao for copying Burqa City, called her 'Shameless'

Read Full Gallery

Kiran Rao has been making headlines for copy content in her recent global sensation film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Let's see what happened.

Controversy Surrounds Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated film Laapataa Ladies has now got into a plagiarism controversy. Netizens have accused the director for copying the storyline from the Arabic short film Burqa City, sparking heated debates online between the fan pages. The allegations have cast a shadow over the film's success and its recognition at prestigious awards.

Similarities Between the Films Highlighted

Social media users have pointed out striking similarities between Laapataa Ladies and Burqa City. Both films revolve around the theme of mistaken identity involving veiled women, with Laapataa Ladies replacing burqas with bridal veils. Viral clips comparing scenes from the two films have fueled the accusations, leading to widespread criticism of Kiran Rao's creative choices. ALSO READ: Here's why Aamir Khan initially REJECTED Dangal

Netizens React Strongly

The backlash has been brutal, with many calling Kiran Rao "shameless" for allegedly copying the Arabic film. Some users expressed disappointment that Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry to the Oscars despite the plagiarism claims. Others defended the film, arguing that remakes and adaptations are common in global cinema.

Impact on Kiran Rao's Reputation

While Laapataa Ladies is celebrated as one of the best films for its storytelling and social commentary, the plagiarism allegations have raised questions about originality in Bollywood. Kiran Rao has yet to respond to the claims, leaving fans and critics divided over the film's authenticity and artistic merit. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Net Worth: Know earnings, cars, house and more of star

