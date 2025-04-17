English

Kumar Sanu's Top 7 90s tracks that define Bollywood romance

entertainment Apr 17 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Instagram
Tujhe Dekha To – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The heartbeat of 90s romance. Shah Rukh, Kajol, mustard fields, and Kumar Sanu’s magic, this song made every desi believe in eternal love.

Image credits: Instagram
Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai – Saajan

Unspoken love, silent glances, and aching hearts. This melody captures the beauty of loving someone quietly, hoping one day they’ll feel the same way.

Image credits: Instagram
Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A fun, flirty tune straight from college diaries. Friendship turns to love, and Kumar Sanu’s voice adds that perfect 90s campus romance charm.

Image credits: Instagram
Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye – Jurm

A promise wrapped in music—this soulful track is all about being there for someone when the world turns upside down. True Bollywood love anthem.

Image credits: Instagram
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Eyes meet, hearts speak. This classical romantic gem brings tradition and passion together, with Sanu’s soothing voice leading a graceful, slow-burn love story.

Image credits: instagram
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain – Pardes

Two souls falling for each other without saying a word. Soft, emotional, and timeless—this song became the silent voice of many hidden love stories.

Image credits: Instagram

