Kuberaa to 3BHK: Top 5 Most-Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT Right Now
Ormax has unveiled the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms this week. From blockbusters to fresh releases, here’s a look at what’s trending now.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
There was a time when missing a movie in theaters meant waiting months for the DVD release. But today, with the rise of OTT platforms, that's no longer the case. Many films now arrive on streaming just 28 days after their theatrical debut, making it easier than ever for audiences to catch up. As a result, OTT viewership is booming. Ormax has just released its list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT from July 28 to August 3. Let’s take a look at what topped the charts.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies on OTT
Hindi and Malayalam films dominated the top three spots on the list of the 5 most-watched movies on OTT. Leading the chart was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Hindi film Sarjameen, which garnered 4.8 million views on JioCinema. Akshay Kumar’s comedy Housefull 5 followed in second place with 3.7 million views on Amazon Prime Video. In third place was the Malayalam thriller Ronth, drawing 2.6 million views on JioCinema.
Two Tamil Films in the Top 5
Dhanush’s Kuberaa secured the fourth spot on the list. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this pan-Indian blockbuster, which grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office, is now making waves on OTT with 2 million views on Amazon Prime Video. Taking the fifth spot is the fresh release 3BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh. Premiering on Amazon Prime just last week, the film has already garnered 1.2 million views.
Top 5 Most Watched Web Series on OTT
In the web series category, Special OPS Season 2 topped the chart with 4.9 million views on JioCinema. Close behind was Hunter Season 2, which drew 3.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video. Netflix’s thriller Mandala Murders claimed the third spot with 3.5 million views. In fourth place was the popular comedy The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, also on Netflix, with 2 million views. Rounding out the top five was Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan, which recorded 1.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video.