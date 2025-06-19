Kuberaa: Know earnings of Dhanush, Rashmika, Nagarjuna from the film; Read on
Let's dive into the salaries of the cast of Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush
Kuberaa Cast Salary Breakdown
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, is a grand production. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Dhanush for the first time. Nagarjuna plays the villain. Produced by Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations, along with Sekhar Kammula, the film features music by Devi Sri Prasad. Kuberaa is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20th.
Kuberaa's Budget
Kuberaa was initially planned with a budget of 90 crores. However, due to extended shooting schedules, the budget increased by 30 crores, reaching a total of 120 crores. This makes Kuberaa the highest-budget film in Dhanush's career. Dhanush reportedly received a hefty paycheck for his role. Details about Rashmika and Nagarjuna's salaries have also emerged.
Dhanush's Salary for Kuberaa
Dhanush plays the character of Deva, a beggar, in Kuberaa. At the audio launch, Dhanush shared how Sekhar Kammula had him beg on the streets of Tirupati for the role. He also lost weight for the film, mentioning that Sekhar Kammula was the only director who asked him to do so. Dhanush reportedly received a whopping 30 crores for Kuberaa, making him the highest-paid actor in the film.
Nagarjuna's Salary
Nagarjuna's character holds significant importance in Kuberaa, second only to Dhanush's. He plays a corporate boss and marks his return to Tamil cinema after Thozha. At the audio launch, Nagarjuna revealed his Chennai roots, having been born and raised there and completing his college education at Anna University. He reportedly received 20 crores for his role as the antagonist.
Rashmika's Lower Salary
Rashmika Mandanna, a busy pan-Indian actress, plays the female lead in Kuberaa. While she reportedly earned 15 crores for her recent Bollywood film, Sikandar, opposite Salman Khan, her salary for Kuberaa was considerably lower. She reportedly received 5 crores for the film, having committed to it before Sikandar. At the audio launch, Rashmika expressed her desire to star in a full-fledged romantic film with Dhanush.
Sekhar Kammula's Salary
Sekhar Kammula, a National Award-winning director known for his blockbuster Telugu films, makes his Tamil debut with Kuberaa. While he typically commands a salary of around 10 crores, he reportedly didn't take a salary for Kuberaa, opting instead for a share of the profits as he is also one of the producers.
Will Kuberaa be a Box Office Hit?
Kollywood has high hopes for Kuberaa, especially after the disappointing performance of Kamal's Tak Life in June, which left theaters empty. Early viewers have praised the film, predicting a potential box office collection exceeding 200 crores if it resonates with the audience. This would make Kuberaa Dhanush's highest-grossing film, surpassing his previous best, Rayan, which earned 150 crores.