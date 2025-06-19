Image Credit : Instagram

Dhanush plays the character of Deva, a beggar, in Kuberaa. At the audio launch, Dhanush shared how Sekhar Kammula had him beg on the streets of Tirupati for the role. He also lost weight for the film, mentioning that Sekhar Kammula was the only director who asked him to do so. Dhanush reportedly received a whopping 30 crores for Kuberaa, making him the highest-paid actor in the film.