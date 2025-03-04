Kubbra Sait went to have ABORTION alone? Actress OPENS up on it's emotional impact

Kubbra Sait bravely shared her experience of undergoing a medical abortion and the emotional toll it took on her. Initially feeling weak and isolated, she later recognized the strength in her decision. Reflecting on the life-changing impact, she opened up about breaking societal norms and finding resilience

Kubbra Sait openly shared her journey of undergoing a medical abortion, revealing that at the time, she did not see her decision as an act of strength. Instead, she felt incapable of moving forward with the pregnancy and experienced a deep sense of weakness, emptiness, and self-doubt. However, in hindsight, she recognized that making a decision for herself and standing by it eventually brought her strength

She reflected on how she went through the procedure entirely on her own, without informing anyone. Looking back, she acknowledged that, despite feeling vulnerable, she had unknowingly broken societal norms and personal barriers by taking control of her own life decisions

Weeks after the experience, Kubbra confided in a female friend, who was initially unaware of her ordeal. When she finally disclosed what she had been through, both of them were struck with emotion. This moment made her realize the depth of her experience, as she had not spoken about it to anyone before

She later contemplated the magnitude of her decision, acknowledging that she had taken a significant step entirely alone. The thought of what could have gone wrong, including the possibility of life-threatening complications, made her realize how profound the experience was and how it had the potential to shape the course of her life

Latest Videos