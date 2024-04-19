Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: Know 9 Bollywood actresses' REAL age

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and others will surprise you with their genuine ages.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor, who will star in Devara with Jr NTR, made her breakthrough with Dhadak in 2018. She was born on December 23, 1997, and is currently 25 years old.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt debuted as Student of the Year in 2012 and is now one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She was born on March 15, 1993 and is currently 31.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. She was born on August 12, 1995, and is currently 27 years old.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tara Sutaria began her career on television as a young artist in Disney comedies. She debuted in Student of the Year 2 and was born on November 19, 1995. She is currently 27 years old. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly and after that appeared in Kabir Singh and Good Newz. She was born on July 31, 1992, and is currently 31 years old. 

    article_image7

    Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut in the 2012 television series Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She made her cinematic debut in Vitti Dandu and Love Sonia. She was born on August 1, 1992, and is currently 30.

    article_image8

    Kriti Sanon debuted in the Telugu action thriller 1: Nenokkadine and then appeared in Heropanti. She was born on July 27, 1990 and is currently 32 years old. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. She was born on October 30, 1998, and is currently 24 years old.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani made her début in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and her daring drew a lot of attention. She was born on June 13, 1992 and is currently 31 years old.

