BTS or Army? Jungkook wants to be reborn as this

BTS’s Jungkook has answered whether he wants to be reborn as BTS or the Army. His answer to a fan’s query will leave you surprised.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

The Korean pop band BTS has become a worldwide sensation. Fans of BTS or rather the BTS Army is spread across all nations and continents. Their fans are always eager on finding out more about the seven members of the boy band. And when it is an ‘Ask Me Anything’ sort by the BTS members, you can expect fans to ask them all sorts of questions.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook, who is presently under quarantine because of his positive Covid report, did an AMA of sorts. He had to answer questions based on either this or that. One of the BTS fans asked him if he wants to be reborn as BTS or Army. ALSO READ: Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook had an obvious answer to the question but the explanation is what left all the BTS fans with moist eyes.

Without any second thoughts, Jangkook said that he would want to be born as a member of BTS again. "For this, the answer is already decided. Even if I'm born again, I have to be born as BTS in order to see you, so I'll live as BTS again," said Jungkook in his response to the question.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jim, were to perform at the upcoming Grammys 2022. However, Jungkook, upon his arrival in the United States tested posted for Covid-19. This has raised doubts regarding whether he will be able to perform with his band or not.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram