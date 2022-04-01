Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS or Army? Jungkook wants to be reborn as this

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    BTS’s Jungkook has answered whether he wants to be reborn as BTS or the Army. His answer to a fan’s query will leave you surprised.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    The Korean pop band BTS has become a worldwide sensation. Fans of BTS or rather the BTS Army is spread across all nations and continents. Their fans are always eager on finding out more about the seven members of the boy band. And when it is an ‘Ask Me Anything’ sort by the BTS members, you can expect fans to ask them all sorts of questions.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook, who is presently under quarantine because of his positive Covid report, did an AMA of sorts. He had to answer questions based on either this or that. One of the BTS fans asked him if he wants to be reborn as BTS or Army.

    ALSO READ: Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook had an obvious answer to the question but the explanation is what left all the BTS fans with moist eyes. 
    Without any second thoughts, Jangkook said that he would want to be born as a member of BTS again. "For this, the answer is already decided. Even if I'm born again, I have to be born as BTS in order to see you, so I'll live as BTS again," said Jungkook in his response to the question.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jim, were to perform at the upcoming Grammys 2022. However, Jungkook, upon his arrival in the United States tested posted for Covid-19. This has raised doubts regarding whether he will be able to perform with his band or not.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    As for the Grammy Awards 2022, BTS has bagged only one nomination for their song ‘Butter’. Ever since the nominations, BTS fans have been vouching for the band to win a Grammy.

    ALSO READ: BTS star Jungkook's haters want him to eat 'dog poop'; here's what the singer replied

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers RBA

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies RBA

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress RBA

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress

    Recent Stories

    Shreyas Iyer to Ajinkya Rahane: Meet IPL team KKR cricketer's beautiful wives and hot girlfriends RBA

    Shreyas Iyer to Ajinkya Rahane: Meet IPL team KKR cricketer's beautiful wives and hot girlfriends

    football la liga Barcelona wants to reunite Arsenal Lacazette with former teammate Aubameyang snt

    Barcelona wants to reunite Arsenal's Lacazette with former teammate Aubameyang?

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no confidence motion gcw

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no-confidence motion

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as USD 35 a barrel Report gcw

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as $35 a barrel: Report

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon