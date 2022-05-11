BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung; here's why

BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung has broken the hearts of the BTS ARMY in the wee hours of Wednesday (KST) by dropping a romantic track. Continue reading to know what went wrong.

BTS Army is heartbroken and it is all because of the band’s singer V aka Kim Taehyung. V often shares the truckloads of songs that he writes, with the BTS Army. He did something similar in the wee hours of Wednesday (KST) when he dropped a romantic single. But soon after he released the track, many of the fans of the K-pop band, particularly V, were left heartbroken. Was it because of the lyrics of the song or because it wasn’t matching up to the expectations of the Army? Or was it something entirely different? Well, the reason behind it is not something that V has not done in the past.

The track that BTS's V shared with the fans on Weverse, was a romantic track that the Army absolutely loved listening to. But sooner, V decided to delete the track which left the Army heartbroken. V often writes a lot of songs that he later deletes; there appear to be demo versions, and thus get deleted. However, he does not do it before sharing it with the BTS Army once. And continuing that, on Wednesday he released yet another track of his own and informed the Army that he will be deleting the track.

On Wednesday, a fan of V who called him ‘Daddy Daddy Taehyung’ asked him on Weverse if he was sleeping. Kim Taehyung aka V then opened up about the song. “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen it?" he replied in Korean.

BTS's V then shared a couple of videos wherein he is seen sitting at his workstation, dressed in a white coloured t-shirt with sleeves rolled up. The unreleased track played in the background while V casually sipped on water. Meta: Twitter has been flooding Kim Taehyung aka V was heard singing a few lines of the track in English that went like: "And 3 in the morning and I'm still thinking of you, but 4evermore, I love you."

On the professional front, the boy band BTS, comprising of V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook, are currently busy with the release of their upcoming album 'We Are Bulletproof'. The album will be releasing next month, on June 10.

