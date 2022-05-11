Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung; here's why

    First Published May 11, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung has broken the hearts of the BTS ARMY in the wee hours of Wednesday (KST) by dropping a romantic track. Continue reading to know what went wrong.

    BTS Army is heartbroken and it is all because of the band’s singer V aka Kim Taehyung. V often shares the truckloads of songs that he writes, with the BTS Army. He did something similar in the wee hours of Wednesday (KST) when he dropped a romantic single. But soon after he released the track, many of the fans of the K-pop band, particularly V, were left heartbroken. Was it because of the lyrics of the song or because it wasn’t matching up to the expectations of the Army? Or was it something entirely different? Well, the reason behind it is not something that V has not done in the past.

    Image: Getty Images

    The track that BTS’s V shared with the fans on Weverse, was a romantic track that the Army absolutely loved listening to. But sooner, V decided to delete the track which left the Army heartbroken.

    ALSO READ: BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

    V often writes a lot of songs that he later deletes; there appear to be demo versions, and thus get deleted. However, he does not do it before sharing it with the BTS Army once. And continuing that, on Wednesday he released yet another track of his own and informed the Army that he will be deleting the track.

    Image: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, a fan of V who called him ‘Daddy Daddy Taehyung’ asked him on Weverse if he was sleeping. Kim Taehyung aka V then opened up about the song. “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen it?" he replied in Korean.

    Image: Getty Images

    BTS’s V then shared a couple of videos wherein he is seen sitting at his workstation, dressed in a white coloured t-shirt with sleeves rolled up. The unreleased track played in the background while V casually sipped on water.

    ALSO READ: BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Kim Taehyung aka V was heard singing a few lines of the track in English that went like: “And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but 4evermore, I love you."

    Image: Getty Images

    On the professional front, the boy band BTS, comprising of V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook, are currently busy with the release of their upcoming album ‘We Are Bulletproof’. The album will be releasing next month, on June 10.

    ALSO READ: BTS: V asks to ‘make some noise’, ARMY leaves them with a roar

    Image: Getty Images

    BTS: Given the fabulous year that BTS had at all the major events including Grammy Awards and Oscars ( even though they marked their virtual presence), the ARMY was expecting to see them at Met Gala. However, the K-pop sensation is presumably occupied with their album ‘We Are Bullet Proof’ launch next month.

