    BTS: V asks to ‘make some noise’, ARMY leaves them with a roar

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    A fan video uploaded by one BTS fan page shows the massive love they received at one of their concerts in Las Vegas.

    K-pop sensation BTS enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Not only among female fans but the band is loved by the male ARMY as well, which was proved at one of the Los Angeles concerts of the boy band. The seven-piece band comprising V, Rim, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, were in the United States of America for the Grammy Awards. Soon after the awards functions, the band continued to stay back in the States for its LA Tour.

    A video from one of the BTS’ fan pages shows V asking the ‘gentlemen’ to “make some noise”. In response to the Korean star, the male ARMY followed up with a roar that happily stunned all the members of the boy band.

    On the third day of their LA tour, which was held on April 15, Kim Taehyung, who goes by the artist name ‘V’, gave a shout-out to the band’s male fans.

    V shouts to their male fans saying, "Gentlemen make some noise." His request was followed up with a huge roar that filled in the entire stadium with cheering for the K-pop band.

    The same video also shows Jin saying “I never expected to hear this at our concerts," as translated by the fan page while Jungkook asked, “It's real, is it real?”

    This little interaction that the BTS members had with their fans, left the ARMY with goosebumps. Many of the fans who attended the concert, revealed on social media the very moment when BTS was left stunned by the audience’s reaction.

    One social media user wrote, "I was there too, it gave me goosebumps. Definitely a day to be added to history! Love my babies, so happy and proud of them," while another one spoke about how “awesome” it was. One more user highlighted the love that BTS receives from their male fans as well, as the user wrote: "Who says ARMYS are young girls? So proud of our male ARMYS."

