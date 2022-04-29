Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Twitter has been flooding with #AirportTwitter tweets. From Australia to the US airports across the globe have been joining the trend of writing BTS lyrics. The boy band comprises of seven members: V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    BTS is known to rule the world with its music. It doesn’t come off as surprising when the Korean pop band trends o Twitter. However, the ARMY was taken by surprise when #AirportTwitter. For over24 hours, Twitter has been flooding with this particular hashtag and this has everything to do with BTS.  It is because airports across the world have been tweeting the lyrics of BTS’ song on their respective Twitter handles.

    While the hashtag continues to trend on Twitter, BTS fans, who are lovingly called ‘ARMY’, have been left puzzled but also excited, as they try to figure out why the airports have been tweeting the lyrics.

    At least 40 airports from around the world, have suddenly started to post pictures of the boy band while tagging the official handle of BTS. They have also been using the hashtag ‘#BTSARMY’ to express their love for the K-pop band. These airports are from The United States of America to Australia, France and more.

    ALSO READ: BTS: V asks to ‘make some noise’, ARMY leaves them with a roar

    These tweets that these airports started to put out are not only about BTS’ Grammy-nominated singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’ but also their Korean songs. Meanwhile, the BTS Army wondered why all these airports have been tweeting lyrics from the band’s son. Many thought that it probably was a tease up before the band’s ‘We Are Bulletproof’ album is launched next month. There were also others who have been thinking about whether BTS is planning a world tour or now, and if these airports are the destination where they will be performing. It is still unclear as to why suddenly the airports have been tweeting about BTS. However, there are no complaints since it is a fun twitter trend to watch.

    So, how did it all start? Well, it was this one clever tweet from Florida’s Orlando International Airport that got this trend up. The airport handle posted a photo of a plane flying over a full moon on Monday with a tweet that read: “Moonchild, you shine.” The tweet was a reference made to BTS’ group leader RM’s song ‘Moonchild’ from his mixtape Mono.

    ALSO READ: BTS kicks off 'Goal of the century' for sustainable world ahead of Qatar 2022

    Soon, the tweet got noticed by the ARMY and other airports also started jumping it. Texas’ DFW Airport was next to flung into the fun tweet campaign with another clever tweet that read, “Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter!” This, they posted with a video of a plane landing.

    Since then, airports from France to Australia have all joined in the fun campaign, putting out witty tweets with the lyrics of the band’s various songs. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised drb

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

    Exclusive Interview with Anees Bazmee on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar drb

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay? RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay?

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments RBA

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments

    Recent Stories

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem - adt

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash Won t let anyone create disturbance gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash: 'Won't let anyone create disturbance'

    Almonds Here's how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory-dnm

    Almonds: Here’s how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD - adt

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD

    football Liverpool fans cheer for Mohamed Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year snt

    Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon