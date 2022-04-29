BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

Twitter has been flooding with #AirportTwitter tweets. From Australia to the US airports across the globe have been joining the trend of writing BTS lyrics. The boy band comprises of seven members: V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.

BTS is known to rule the world with its music. It doesn’t come off as surprising when the Korean pop band trends o Twitter. However, the ARMY was taken by surprise when #AirportTwitter. For over24 hours, Twitter has been flooding with this particular hashtag and this has everything to do with BTS. It is because airports across the world have been tweeting the lyrics of BTS’ song on their respective Twitter handles.

While the hashtag continues to trend on Twitter, BTS fans, who are lovingly called ‘ARMY’, have been left puzzled but also excited, as they try to figure out why the airports have been tweeting the lyrics.

At least 40 airports from around the world, have suddenly started to post pictures of the boy band while tagging the official handle of BTS. They have also been using the hashtag ‘#BTSARMY’ to express their love for the K-pop band. These airports are from The United States of America to Australia, France and more.

These tweets that these airports started to put out are not only about BTS’ Grammy-nominated singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’ but also their Korean songs. Meanwhile, the BTS Army wondered why all these airports have been tweeting lyrics from the band’s son. Many thought that it probably was a tease up before the band’s ‘We Are Bulletproof’ album is launched next month. There were also others who have been thinking about whether BTS is planning a world tour or now, and if these airports are the destination where they will be performing. It is still unclear as to why suddenly the airports have been tweeting about BTS. However, there are no complaints since it is a fun twitter trend to watch.

So, how did it all start? Well, it was this one clever tweet from Florida’s Orlando International Airport that got this trend up. The airport handle posted a photo of a plane flying over a full moon on Monday with a tweet that read: “Moonchild, you shine.” The tweet was a reference made to BTS’ group leader RM’s song ‘Moonchild’ from his mixtape Mono.

Soon, the tweet got noticed by the ARMY and other airports also started jumping it. Texas’ DFW Airport was next to flung into the fun tweet campaign with another clever tweet that read, “Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter!” This, they posted with a video of a plane landing.

Since then, airports from France to Australia have all joined in the fun campaign, putting out witty tweets with the lyrics of the band’s various songs. Take a look at some of the tweets here: