Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty turned 33 on November 5, 2025. Born in Mumbai, she followed her father into Bollywood but struggled at the box office, often being labeled among the industry’s flop star kids.
Athiya Shetty Turns 33
Bollywood has seen many star kids try their luck, with varying success. Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, entered the film industry but struggled at the box office. She celebrates her 33rd birthday today, marking another year in the spotlight.
Athiya Shetty’s Education and Early Training
Athiya Shetty attended the Cathedral and John Connon School before moving to the American School of Bombay, where she acted in school plays alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Later, she honed her acting skills at the New York Film Academy.
Athiya Shetty's Debut
Athiya Shetty began her acting career in 2015 with the romantic-action film Hero, directed by Nikkhil Advani. A remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic, the Salman Khan-produced film starred Sooraj Pancholi but failed at the box office, earning 34.82 crores on a 36-crore budget.
Subsequent Films and Box Office Struggles
After her debut, Athiya Shetty appeared in Mubarakan (2017), Nawabzaade (2018), and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). Unfortunately, none of these films performed well at the box office, with all turning out to be commercial failures.
Athiya Shetty Quit Acting
Following a series of box office flops, Athiya Shetty decided to step away from acting. Suniel Shetty revealed in an interview that his daughter told him she no longer wished to pursue a career in films.
Personal Life and Marriage
After taking a break from films, Athiya Shetty began dating cricketer KL Rahul in 2019. The couple married on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. They welcomed their daughter, Ivara, on March 24, 2025.