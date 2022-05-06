KKR vs GL match surprise: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike from Gujarat

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were shocked to see his doppelganger, who claims he was mobbed during the KKR versus GL match.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are stunned after witnessing a man who bears a striking resemblance to the superstar. Ibrahim Qadri, a Gujarati fan, appears to be a perfect clone of the actor.

Ibrahim has over 122k Instagram followers, and his timeline is full of videos of him recreating sequences from King Khan. The videos are so convincing that it appears like he is Shah Rukh Khan for a brief while.



People frequently mistake Ibrahim for Shah Rukh and hurry to snap selfies with him, according to Ibrahim. "I've never been one to obsess over my appearance. My relatives and friends, on the other hand, were quick to point out that I looked like Shahrukh Khan. My parents were very pleased with the fact that their child bore an uncanny likeness to India's celebrity. after rescuing me, the cops asked, ‘SRK sir, ek selfie?’" he added.



He told Humans of Bombay, "I couldn't help the attention I got, and frankly, when puberty struck, I started looking precisely like SRK & someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And

After seeing how eagerly people wanted to meet Shah Rukh, he began copying his gestures, he added. He went on to say that since he took on the job of his doppelganger seriously, he's been invited to weddings and dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya. "However, as much as I admire SRK, I wish people would take the time to get to know me as a person... But the reality is that SRK would be my first pick if I could look like anyone in the world.