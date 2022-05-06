Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Riyasdeen Riyan? Meet AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman's husband

    First Published May 6, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Khatija Rahman, the daughter of musical legend AR Rahman, married Riyasdeen Riyan. The renowned musician shared a wonderful photo from his daughter's wedding on his social media account.

    Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Riyan. The iconic musician shared the good news with his fans via a precious photo from his daughter's wedding. Just a few moments ago, his daughter Khatija turned to social media to share her first photo as a married pair with Riyasdeen Riyan. The newlyweds can be seen in the shot standing next to each other and posing for the cameras in their stunning costumes. Sharing the photograph, Khatija wrote, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan.” 
     

    AR Rahman also shared a picture of the wedding on his social media pages. “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan,” AR Rahman wrote along with the photograph. Katija Rahman looked royal in the photos, as she was dressed in a lovely white traditional gown. Riyasdeen Riyan donned a white sherwani to match Khatija's outfit. Fans flocked to AR Rahman's Instagram post to congratulate the pair on their new adventure.
     

    On her birthday, December 29th, Khatija Rahman became engaged to Riyasdeen Riyan. Khatija rushed to social media to share the news with her followers. Soon fans and followers rushed to the comment section and poured best wishes for the newlyweds. 
     

    Khatija has performed a few songs in Tamil films, and her spouse Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is an audio engineer and budding entrepreneur, for those who are unaware. For his gigs, Riyasdeen appears to have cooperated with his father-in-law AR Rahman and music maverick Amit Trivedi, according to his Instagram profile. They worked together on the live performances and shows since 2017. AR Rahman playing live at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha in 2019. Photo uploaded on his Facebook. Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    He also appeared in Rahman's film Mersal, which starred Vijay, Samantha, and Kajal Aggarwal and was released in 2017. Atlee directed Mersal, which was a tremendous hit when it was released. Riyasdeen other collaborations are with singers Benny Dayal and Haricharan Seshadri among others. Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

