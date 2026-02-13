Kiss Day 2026: 5 Bollywood Movies With The Longest Onscreen Kiss; Read On
Kiss Day Special: Valentine's Week is underway, and as part of it, Friday, February 13th is Kiss Day. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about those Bollywood films that featured the longest kiss scenes
Film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
In Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif shared a powerful 3-minute long kiss scene that became a major talking point.
Raja Hindustani
Dharmesh Darshan's 1996 film Raja Hindustani featured a minute-long kiss between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The iconic scene was reportedly finalized after 47 retakes.
Fitoor
Abhishek Kapoor's 2016 film Fitoor featured a long kiss scene. The nearly 3-minute kiss between Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif became extremely popular.
Band Baaja Baaraat
Maneesh Sharma's 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat had a one-minute kiss scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. This scene made headlines upon the film's release.
Karma
Karma is considered the first Bollywood film with a kiss scene. It showed a nearly 4-minute kiss between Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani. The 1933 film was directed by John Hunt.
