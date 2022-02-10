Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West's latest partner Julia Fox talks about foursomes, swapping and more

Julia Fox confirms her open relationship with Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West. Actress shares being into partner swapping, foursomes and more

Hollywood actress Julia Fox recently spoke about her romance with Kanye West in an interview. She also informed that she wanted to be more open in her current relationship with the rapper.



Since many weeks, many reports have been published about Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship. The actress has again spiced things up further by telling her sex life with Kanye West, which has sparked speculation about their relationship with rather stirring questions.



Julia Fox recently addressed her open relationship with Kanye, who was seen with another girl this week who resembled his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Besides that Ye (Kanye West) was also seen having dinner with model Chaney Jones, who dressed strikingly similarly to Kardashian in a head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit.



In a recent appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Julia Fox revealed how her previous job as a dominatrix helped her explore her sexuality. Julia Fox said, "I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursome] vibes.” However, Fox was quick to clarify it had nothing to do with her personal sex life. “I’ve never done it. I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships in my other relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.”



Julia also spoke about her romance with Kanye. She informed that she wanted to be more open in her current relationship with the rapper rather than confining herself to one individual. Also Read: Here's how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson