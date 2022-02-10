  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pete Davidson, who referred Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, has some big plans for Valentine’s Day with his lady love; read on
     

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    During a recent interview, TV comedian-host Pete Davidson, who referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, said that this would be the first year he’s thinking about Valentine's Day plans.
     

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    Yes, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many celebs are revealing their plans for the occasion. Likewise, the 28-years-old Pete Davidson, who is allegedly dating 41-years-old Kim Kardashian, has some big plans for the day.
     

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    In an interview with Kay Adams on the People TV Show, Pete Davidson shared his plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kim Kardashian, acknowledging that this will be the first time he has had a significant other to spend the special day with.
     

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Pete Davidson said, “I don`t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really. So this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess. It’s a big day," he added. Pete also said that he’s very much so mulling over the idea. During the interview, Pete Davidson's fans got a sneak peek to his messy bedroom. A few soft toys were lying on Pete Davidson's bed; his closet was open because he's preparing to move and therefore had most of his stuff laid out. 
     

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    Talking about his social media account, Pete said he dont have Instagram or Twitter, "So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much. So my life’s zero affected at all," said Pete Davidson. Also Read: Kim Kardashian in Pete Davidson's bedroom? TV host points out this

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    A source close to Kim and her family mentioned that, “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is very happy with him." According to another source, Pete Davidson is “very easy going and fits in well with Kim’s friends and family." Also Read: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

    Here how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine Day with Pete Davidson RCB

    As per a source, Pete understands what Kim’s priority is, that is her four kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy plans. Also Read: Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch drb

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    Hollywood Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career drb

    Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?-ayh

    WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    Exclusive Director Abhay Pannu shares Rocket Boys journey reveals what to expect from Season 2 drb

    Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor RCB

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor

    Recent Stories

    SC reinstates former woman judicial officer, who alleged sexual harassment against HC judge - ADT

    SC reinstates former woman judicial officer, who alleged sexual harassment against HC judge

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44% - ADT

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

    Indian Wells Masters 2022: Djokovic features in entry list despite organisers vaccination guideline-ayh

    Indian Wells Masters 2022: Djokovic features in entry list despite organisers' vaccination guideline

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says let HC decide-dnm

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says ‘let HC decide’

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon