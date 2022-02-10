Here's how Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, who referred Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, has some big plans for Valentine’s Day with his lady love; read on



Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

During a recent interview, TV comedian-host Pete Davidson, who referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, said that this would be the first year he’s thinking about Valentine's Day plans.



Yes, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many celebs are revealing their plans for the occasion. Likewise, the 28-years-old Pete Davidson, who is allegedly dating 41-years-old Kim Kardashian, has some big plans for the day.



In an interview with Kay Adams on the People TV Show, Pete Davidson shared his plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kim Kardashian, acknowledging that this will be the first time he has had a significant other to spend the special day with.



Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Pete Davidson said, “I don`t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really. So this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess. It’s a big day," he added. Pete also said that he’s very much so mulling over the idea. During the interview, Pete Davidson's fans got a sneak peek to his messy bedroom. A few soft toys were lying on Pete Davidson's bed; his closet was open because he's preparing to move and therefore had most of his stuff laid out.



Talking about his social media account, Pete said he dont have Instagram or Twitter, "So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much. So my life’s zero affected at all," said Pete Davidson. Also Read: Kim Kardashian in Pete Davidson's bedroom? TV host points out this

A source close to Kim and her family mentioned that, “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is very happy with him." According to another source, Pete Davidson is “very easy going and fits in well with Kim’s friends and family." Also Read: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’