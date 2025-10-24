Image Credit : Getty

There is no simple “cure” for a brain aneurysm, but it can be effectively treated and managed depending on its size, location, and risk of rupture. For unruptured aneurysms, doctors may recommend regular monitoring with imaging scans, such as MRI or CT angiography, to track any changes. If an aneurysm poses a high risk of rupture, surgical interventions may be necessary. Clipping involves placing a tiny metal clip at the base of the aneurysm to stop blood flow into it, while endovascular coiling is a less invasive procedure in which thin coils are inserted via a catheter into the aneurysm, causing blood to clot and seal it off. In some cases, a flow diverter, or special stent, may be placed inside the artery to redirect blood flow and help the aneurysm heal naturally. For ruptured aneurysms, emergency surgery is critical to stop bleeding and prevent further brain damage. After treatment, rehabilitation may be required to recover from neurological effects such as speech or movement difficulties. Additionally, lifestyle changes like controlling blood pressure, quitting smoking, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy diet are important to prevent aneurysm growth or recurrence.