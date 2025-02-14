Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said

Kim Kardashian recently shared her thoughts on her split from Kanye West, reflecting on the challenges of unexpected change, the difficulty of ending a marriage, and the importance of protecting her children. She emphasized learning from life’s experiences, believing that every event leads to personal growth

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Challenges of Letting Go

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the difficulties of ending her marriage to Kanye West. She expressed that one of the hardest aspects was witnessing an unexpected shift in a person's personality, making it impossible to regain the version of them she once knew. Accepting that reality and realizing that continuing the relationship was no longer an option made the decision even more painful

budget 2025
article_image2

Unplanned Endings Are Harder to Accept

The reality star shared that the separation was not an easy choice, especially since she had not personally wanted the marriage to end. However, changing circumstances forced her to make the difficult decision. She acknowledged that when a relationship ends unexpectedly, it becomes even more challenging to move on, citing both her own experience and that of her sister, Khloé Kardashian
 

article_image3

Prioritizing Children's Well-being

Kim emphasized the importance of ensuring that her children feel loved and supported despite the changes in their family dynamic. She noted that it is crucial to approach conversations with children in a way they can understand, showing vulnerability without expressing negativity

article_image4

Embracing Life’s Lessons

Reflecting on her journey, Kim acknowledged that she has learned valuable lessons from her experiences. She explained that while she manages stress well, it does not mean she does not feel emotions. She believes that every event, no matter how painful, happens for a reason and ultimately leads a person to where they are meant to be, even if it is unclear at the moment

